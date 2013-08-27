Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 27, 2013 | 3:25pm BST

Dodging waves

<p>Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 12
<p>A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 12
<p>Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 12
<p>School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 12
<p>Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 12
<p>Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 12
<p>People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 12
<p>Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung</p>

Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung

Close
8 / 12
<p>People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez</p>

People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Close
9 / 12
<p>Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 12
<p>Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 12
<p>Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

Next Slideshows

Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes

In a bid to rid the city of street walkers, Zurich has installed sex boxes to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers.

27 Aug 2013
Honoring an Amazon chief

Honoring an Amazon chief

A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.

27 Aug 2013
The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.

26 Aug 2013
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Performers take to the streets during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London.

26 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures