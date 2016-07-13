Edition:
Dog days of summer

Antonio Bronic
Crikvenica, Croatia
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to experience the joys of summertime together. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog drink a dog beer at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog beach and bar is seen in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A girl gives a dog ice cream at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A women swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog is seen covered with a towel at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A women is pictured with her dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A man is pictured with his dog at the dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog is seen at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

