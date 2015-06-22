Dog meat festival in China

A dog which is purchased by animal right activists to rescue it from dog meat dealers, is kept in a temporary shelter ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. She hoped to set up a home for the rescued...more

A dog which is purchased by animal right activists to rescue it from dog meat dealers, is kept in a temporary shelter ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. She hoped to set up a home for the rescued dogs near Yulin, she said, undeterred by the prospect of any hostility there. "At the moment we don't have the ability to change people's habits, this is the government's responsibility, isn't it?" Yang said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

