Dog surfing contest
American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. Proceeds raised at the event go to the San Diego Humane Society....more
Large dogs compete in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A corgi named Jojo crashes while riding a wave in the medium size dog competition at Imperial Beach, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Coopertone, a surfing dachshund, is carried out to the surf for his small dog heat as competition in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest began at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Labradoodle mugs for a surf photographer as he competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pug named Brandy competes, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Babe, an american pit bull terrier licks his owner's face before competing, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pomeranian named Soda surfs in the small dog competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A corgi named Jojo crashes while riding a wave in the medium size dog competition during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joey (R), a westside terrier, passes another dog as he competes, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Owner Michael Uy sets up his dog Abbie as she competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Australian Kelpie Abbie catches a wave as she competes in the middle size dog category, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
American Eskimo Terrier named Ziggy (L) catches the same wave as a Dachshund named Coppertone during the small dog competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling retriever Torrey, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jill Nakano paddles with her dog Kihei during a competition in the small dog category, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever Torrey competes, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A dalmatian jumps to safety during a competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michael Uy gives his dog Abbie a ride on his shoulders after competing, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Boston terrier crashes on a wave during a competition August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Coopertone, a surfing dachshund, rides a wave during the small dog competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A corgi named Jojo catches a wave in the medium size dog competition during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
