Dolce & Gabbana designs

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2014
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Photographers take pictures at the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
A model presents a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2009
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2009
Models present creations from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
Models display creations from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2013
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2010
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2009
Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2011
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2014
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2008
A model presents a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of the D&G Fall/Winter 2008/09 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2008
