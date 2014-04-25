Domo arigato Mr. Asimo
President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration for Asimo's ninth birthday at its showroom in Tokyo October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration for Asimo's ninth birthday at its showroom in Tokyo October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum during its first appearance outside Honda's facilities February 18, 2006, as the first-generation Asimo (L) stands beside it. REUTERS/Kimimasa...more
Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum during its first appearance outside Honda's facilities February 18, 2006, as the first-generation Asimo (L) stands beside it. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor Show in Helsinki, Finland December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva
Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor Show in Helsinki, Finland December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva
Next Slideshows
Elaborately carved eggs
Delicate designs cut into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs using miniature drills.
Life of John Paul II
A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Easter Feria bullfights
The four-day Easter Feria held in the Roman-built arena opens the French bullfight season.
MORE IN PICTURES
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.