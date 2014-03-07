Edition:
Donetsk threatens split

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A wounded participant of an anti-war rally reacts during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

<p>Participants gather behind police officers as they take part in an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

<p>Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. The placards read, "Lviv and Donetsk", Donetsk is it Ukraine", "East and West together", "We are for peace". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators carry a Russian flag during a rally in front of a regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

<p>Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in front of regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators storm the regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ukrainian police officers stand outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

<p>A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ukrainian Interior Ministry members are seen through windows of the regional government building as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators erect a Russian flag outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

<p>Pro-Russian protesters with the Russian Presidential flag take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian protesters clash with a supporter of Ukraine's new government during a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-Russian protesters with Russian flags take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

