Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 7:50pm GMT

Donetsk under fire

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
