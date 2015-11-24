Down river from Brazil dam flood

Seagulls fly near the mouth of the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Researchers are testing the river water and results should be published over the coming weeks, giving a better idea of the...more

Seagulls fly near the mouth of the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Researchers are testing the river water and results should be published over the coming weeks, giving a better idea of the contents of the mining waste. One cause for concern is that compounds known as ether amines could have been used at the mine to separate silica from the iron ore, in order to produce a better quality product. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

