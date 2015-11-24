Edition:
Down river from Brazil dam flood

An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. The collapse of two dams at a Brazilian mine has cut off drinking water for quarter of a million people and saturated waterways downstream with dense orange sediment that could wreck the ecosystem for years to come. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Seagulls fly near the mouth of Rio Doce as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Nine people were killed, 19 are still listed as missing and 500 people were displaced from their homes when the dams burst at an iron ore mine in southeastern Brazil on November 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (bottom) at an area where the river joins the sea (top) on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. The sheer volume of water disgorged by the dams and laden with mineral waste across nearly 500 km is staggering: 60 million cubic meters, the equivalent of 25,000 Olympic swimming pools or the volume carried by about 187 oil tankers. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A local fisherman working for a company contracted by Samarco mine operator, clears up dead fish found on the beach of Povoacao Village, near the mouth of Rio Doce at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, Brazil, November 23, 2015. President Dilma Rousseff compared the damage to the 2010 oil spill by BP PLC in the Gulf of Mexico and Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira called it an "environmental catastrophe." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A view of the mud which flooded Rio Doce is seen on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Scientists say the sediment, which may contain chemicals used by the mine to reduce iron ore impurities, could alter the course of streams as they harden, reduce oxygen levels in the water and diminish the fertility of riverbanks and farmland where floodwater passed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Local fishermen working for a company contracted by Samarco mine operator, work on the clearing of dead fish found on the beach of Povoacao Village, near the mouth of Rio Doce at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, Brazil, November 23, 2015. Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between mining giants Vale SA and BHP Billiton and owner of the mine, has repeatedly said the mud is not toxic. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Men look on from the banks of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Local authorities have ordered families rescued from the flood to wash thoroughly and dispose of clothes that came in contact with the mud. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Children play on the beach near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Povoacao Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. "It's already clear wildlife is being killed by this mud," said Klemens Laschesfki, professor of geosciences at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. "To say the mud is not a health risk is overly simplistic." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A general view the sea (L) and Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Povoacao Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. As the heavy mud hardens, Laschesfki says, it will make farming difficult. And so much silt will settle along the bottom of the Rio Doce and the tributaries that carried the mud there that the very course of watershed could change. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Seagulls fly near the mouth of the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Researchers are testing the river water and results should be published over the coming weeks, giving a better idea of the contents of the mining waste. One cause for concern is that compounds known as ether amines could have been used at the mine to separate silica from the iron ore, in order to produce a better quality product. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. According to mining industry research and scientific literature published in recent years, the compounds are commonly used at Brazilian mines, including Samarco's. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A wave is pictured on the sea near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. At least some of the compounds, according to the website of Air Products, a company that produces them, "are not readily biodegradable and have high toxicity to aquatic organisms." They can also raise pH levels to a point that is environmentally harmful. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) lays her eggs on the beach, about 4 kilometers from the mouth of Rio Doce in Regencia village, before the arrival of mud from the dam, in Brazil November 20, 2015. Samarco did not respond to questions about whether it used the compounds or whether they were in the so-called tailings pond whose contents burst through the broken dams. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
People observe a loggerhead sea turtle crawling to the sea after laying her eggs on the beach, about 4 kilometers from the mouth of Rio Doce in Regencia village, before the arrival of mud from the dam in Brazil November 20, 2015. The mouth of the Rio Doce is a nesting area for endangered sea turtles, an animal sensitive to chemical changes in the water. The beaches are expected to turn a deep red. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
An aerial view of the mud which flooded the Rio Doce in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Men walk on the banks of the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A boat is pictured near the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Gilmar (L), who lives at a farm on the banks of of Rio Doce, poses with his family in Linhares, Brazil, November 21, 2015. Gilmar said he won't use the river water for the irrigation of his agriculture anymore. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A surfer attends a protest before the arrival of mud from the dam in Regencia village, Brazil, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
An aerial view of the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
