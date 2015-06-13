Download Festival
A fan arrives for the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ivan Moody the lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch performs during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fan reacts as she listens to Five Finger Death Punch during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fan in a Slipknot fancy dress walks between stages during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans pose with a man in a wedding dress during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans ride a fairground ride during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fan blows bubbles before Five Finger Death Punch take to the stage during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans react as they listen to Five Finger Death Punch during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chad Gray of the band Hellyeah performs during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fan gestures after buying an ice cream at the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chad Gray of the band Hellyeah performs during the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans arrive for the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans attend the Download Festival in Castle Donington, central England, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
