Tue Jun 10, 2014

Drag queens in Tel Aviv

Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. The show is part of the city's gay pride week. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. The show is part of the city's gay pride week. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. The show is part of the city's gay pride week. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Eva Stiletto brushes the wig of Galina Port Des Bras as they prepare before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Eva Stiletto brushes the wig of Galina Port Des Bras as they prepare before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Eva Stiletto brushes the wig of Galina Port Des Bras as they prepare before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras puts on high-heeled shoes before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras puts on high-heeled shoes before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras puts on high-heeled shoes before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A make-up case is seen backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A make-up case is seen backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A make-up case is seen backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Glory Hollywood applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Glory Hollywood applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Glory Hollywood applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras wears a bra backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras wears a bra backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras wears a bra backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Glory Hollywood (R) applies make-up as her colleague Galina Port Des Bras puts on a girdle backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Glory Hollywood (R) applies make-up as her colleague Galina Port Des Bras puts on a girdle backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Glory Hollywood (R) applies make-up as her colleague Galina Port Des Bras puts on a girdle backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Galina Port Des Bras applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies cosmetic glue on fake eyelashes backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies cosmetic glue on fake eyelashes backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies cosmetic glue on fake eyelashes backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queens Glory Hollywood (L) and Eva Stiletto prepare before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queens Glory Hollywood (L) and Eva Stiletto prepare before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queens Glory Hollywood (L) and Eva Stiletto prepare before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Eva Stiletto applies make-up backstage before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queens Glory Hollywood (L), Eva Stiletto (C) and Galina Port Des Bras bow after a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queens Glory Hollywood (L), Eva Stiletto (C) and Galina Port Des Bras bow after a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queens Glory Hollywood (L), Eva Stiletto (C) and Galina Port Des Bras bow after a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Glory Hollywood performs during a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Glory Hollywood performs during a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queen Glory Hollywood performs during a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queens Eva Stiletto (R) and Glory Hollywood perform during a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queens Eva Stiletto (R) and Glory Hollywood perform during a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Drag queens Eva Stiletto (R) and Glory Hollywood perform during a drag show in Tel Aviv June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pictures