Drama for Brazil fans
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fans react as they watch a telecast of the round of 16 match between Brazil and Chile in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Brazilian supporters hold hands and get on their knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as they watch Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Brazilian supporter prays on his knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as he watches Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Brazilian supporters celebrate in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia after watching on television their team defeat Chile. REUTERS/David Gray
Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
