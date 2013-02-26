Dressed for Purim
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume as a soldier for Purim stands next to a group of adults in Bnei Brak, Israel, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis dressed as toy soldiers celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costume for Purim take part in their community's celebration in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People in costumes, take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People in costumes party on the balcony of a house overlooking a street, where a street party is taking place, for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Women in costume wait to get to a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume for Purim in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Jewish settler, dressed in costume, stands near Israeli soldiers as they guard a parade for the holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A student wearing make-up looks on during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children wearing costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim wait to get out of a car in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume for Purim in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys play as they dressed in a special costume for Purim in the stairway inside a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People in costumes take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Parents of students, in costumes, take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dances inside a house where he came to ask for donations for his Yeshiva as part of Purim tradition in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An acrobat does a hand stand before a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Purim parade in Holon, at a youth centre in Holon, near Tel Aviv, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, February 24, 2013.REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli dressed as a zombie poses for a photo during an annual Zombie Walk procession for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People in costumes arrive to take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Boys wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Girls dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A young Jewish settler dressed in a costume stands near a donkey during a parade for the holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish settlers, some dressed in costume, take part in a parade for the holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costumes for Purim in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A parent of a student, in costume, takes part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A girls wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
