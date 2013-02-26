Edition:
Dressed for Purim

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume as a soldier for Purim stands next to a group of adults in Bnei Brak, Israel, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Israelis dressed as toy soldiers celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costume for Purim take part in their community's celebration in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>People in costumes, take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>People in costumes party on the balcony of a house overlooking a street, where a street party is taking place, for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Women in costume wait to get to a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume for Purim in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A Jewish settler, dressed in costume, stands near Israeli soldiers as they guard a parade for the holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A student wearing make-up looks on during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Children wearing costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim wait to get out of a car in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume for Purim in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013.</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys play as they dressed in a special costume for Purim in the stairway inside a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>People in costumes take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Parents of students, in costumes, take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dances inside a house where he came to ask for donations for his Yeshiva as part of Purim tradition in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An acrobat does a hand stand before a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Purim parade in Holon, at a youth centre in Holon, near Tel Aviv, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Children dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, February 24, 2013.REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An Israeli dressed as a zombie poses for a photo during an annual Zombie Walk procession for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>People in costumes arrive to take part in a street party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Boys wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Girls dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A young Jewish settler dressed in a costume stands near a donkey during a parade for the holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Jewish settlers, some dressed in costume, take part in a parade for the holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Israelis dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costumes for Purim in a synagogue in Bnei Brak, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A parent of a student, in costume, takes part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>A girls wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

