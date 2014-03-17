Dressed for Purim
A man with a painted beard stands on a street during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Girls dressed as penguins stand on an overpass during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Dancers perform during the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes dance in a classroom as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A child poses in costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a costume dances as he celebrates the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A girl in costume tries on a helmet that belongs to a boy after a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside...more
A girl in costume tries on a helmet that belongs to a boy after a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israelis costumed as zombie soldiers take part in the annual "Zombie Walk" for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children in costumes prepare for a parade celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis....more
Children in costumes prepare for a parade celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 14, 2014. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A child dressed as an astronaut stands on a street corner during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Israeli dressed as a zombie takes part in the annual "Zombie Walk" for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra Orthodox Jews, one of them wearing a costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim, pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A boy aims a toy gun as a girl wearing a costume poses near a mural of Jerusalem's Old City during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip March 14, 2014....more
A boy aims a toy gun as a girl wearing a costume poses near a mural of Jerusalem's Old City during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Men dance in the street during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children in costume stand through a car sunroof during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A girl dressed as a box of popcorn stands on a street corner during the Jewish holiday of Purim in the South Williamsburg suburb of New York March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dancers wearing costumes stand on a float with sculptures depicting (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah...more
Dancers wearing costumes stand on a float with sculptures depicting (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, is seen during the reading of the Book of Esther as part of the celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
