Pictures | Sat Mar 7, 2015 | 1:25am GMT

Dressed for Purim

Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl dressed as a bride stands on a sidewalk during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man drinks wine as he walks down the street during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed as a clown sits next to men at their Yeshiva during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Jerusalem March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An Israeli soldier looks at a Jewish settler youth as he plays with a toy gun during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Jewish settler dressed as a clown juggles next to children as the Tomb of the Patriarchs is seen in the background, during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costumes stands outside their apartment block during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dancer performs during the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Jewish settler boy dressed in a costume speaks to an Israeli soldier during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A child wearing a costume for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim crosses a street with his mother in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man, wearing a costume, rollerblades during a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Sisters dressed in costumes stand near the doorway as a group of a Yeshiva men leaves the apartment after asking for donations, a tradition practised during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Jewish settler girls are dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Palestinian women walk past Jewish settler youths celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Jewish settler dressed in a costume stands next to an Israeli soldier during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Jewish settler girl is dressed in a costume during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Students wearing costumes play with toy guns during a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a costume, attends the reading of the Book of Esther ceremony, part of the celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ramat Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Performers wearing costumes take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a costume, stands on a sidewalk during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A student with vampire teeth and colored contact lenses attends a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Siblings dressed in costumes cross a street during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Students wearing costumes attend a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Students wearing costumes sits on a bench next to an elderly man during a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a costume, attends the reading of the Book of Esther ceremony, part of the celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ramat Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man wearing a costume for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim holds flags under a television broadcasting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the U.S. Congress, in his cafe in Ashkelon, Israel, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Men dressed in costumes celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family, dressed in costumes, stand outside their home during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
