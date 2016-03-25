Edition:
Dressed for Purim

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in a Purim costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Members of the Jewish community dressed in costumes celebrate the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

A Jewish girl in a costume poses for a portrait during celebrations for the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

A Jewish family dressed in costumes celebrates the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Israelis wear costumes as they mark the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

A woman holds a young girl as she dances during celebrations for the Jewish festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in a Purim costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Israeli sap surfers some dressed in costumes take part in an event for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the of the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
PETAH TIKVA, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Israelis wearing matching costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

A Jewish family dressed in costumes celebrates the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
PETAH TIKVA, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Children wearing costumes watch a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Members of the Jewish community dressed in costumes celebrate the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Twins wear costumes as they sit in a buggy during events marking the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Children wear costumes as they watch a shows during events marking the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
BNEI BRAK, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a clown costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, at a synagogue in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Children from the Jewish community dressed in costumes celebrate the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Women wear wigs and roller blades as they mark the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Children from the Jewish community dressed in costumes pose for a portrait during the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in Purim costumes take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Children wear costumes as they take part in a parade marking the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
BNEI BRAK, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a clown costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

