Pictures | Thu Feb 9, 2012 | 6:10pm GMT

Drive-thru funeral home

<p>The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los...more

<p>The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

<p>Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

