Drive-thru funeral home
The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof,...more
Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los...more
The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Snapshots from Myanmar
Daily life in the once closed country.
Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea
A look at the people and the places that define the small African country of Equatorial Guinea.
Cold warriors
Training for combat in the extreme cold.
Future watch
From the cutting edge world of science and technology.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.