Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 21, 2017 | 5:45pm GMT

Drones in the sky

An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile drone during a product demonstration in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile drone during a product demonstration in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile drone during a product demonstration in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 26
A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 26
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 26
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 26
Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
5 / 26
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
6 / 26
An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. The module is a compact dual-sensor thermal and visible light imager. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. The module is a compact dual-sensor thermal and visible light imager. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. The module is a compact dual-sensor thermal and visible light imager. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 26
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center February 18, 2017. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center February 18, 2017. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center February 18, 2017. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 26
French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (C) and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (R) look at a drone flying in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the presentation of the "34 plans for the new industrial France" in Paris September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (C) and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (R) look at a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (C) and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (R) look at a drone flying in the gardens of the Elysee Palace after the presentation of the "34 plans for the new industrial France" in Paris September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
9 / 26
A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shenzhen, China December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shenzhen, China December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shenzhen, China December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 26
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 26
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
Close
12 / 26
A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ali...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
13 / 26
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 26
A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones deployed over traffic accidents occurring on highways, in Ranst near Antwerp, Belgium, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones deployed over traffic accidents occurring on highways, in Ranst near Antwerp, Belgium, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones deployed over traffic accidents occurring on highways, in Ranst near Antwerp, Belgium, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 26
A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
16 / 26
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 26
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 26
A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 26
A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2015. "Dinner in the Sky" accommodates 22 guests, seated at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 40 meters (131 ft.). REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2015. "Dinner in the Sky" accommodates 22 guests, seated at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 40 meters (131...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2015. "Dinner in the Sky" accommodates 22 guests, seated at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 40 meters (131 ft.). REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
20 / 26
Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
21 / 26
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
22 / 26
A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 26
Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
24 / 26
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 26
A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Next Slideshows

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

21 Mar 2017
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

21 Mar 2017
Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of...

20 Mar 2017
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in...

20 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast