Drones over Paris
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots (MIPP) in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. Drone operators in France are required to complete a training course to fly an unmanned...more
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots (MIPP) in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. Drone operators in France are required to complete a training course to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle and also receive written approval for flights in urban areas. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a Phantom drone by DJI company at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An octocopter flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts and spectators gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot checks his drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Phantom drone by DJI company, equipped with a camera, flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones hover during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An octocopter flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sign prevents spectators from entering a secure area during the 4th MIPP in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A 'Phantom 2' drone by DJI company flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot checks his drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies near spectators at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
