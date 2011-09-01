Drought and famine
A general view shows the tented settlement near the Ifo 2 refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 29, 2011. Ifo 2, an extension to Dadaab camp, opened on July 14 after Kenya came under international pressure following the declaration of famine in Somalia last month. The Kenyan government opened Dadaab camp, designed for 90,000 refugees, in 1991 as a temporary solution to the civil war across the border. But 20...more
Newly arrived Somali refugees line up to wait for the reception center to open at Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 60 km (37 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the...more
Women stand in the desert in Wajir in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. A wide swathe of east Africa, including Kenya and Ethiopia, has been hit by years of severe drought and the United Nations says two regions of southern Somalia are suffering the worst famine for 20 years, with 3.7 million people facing starvation. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout
An internally displaced woman gestures inside a war-ravaged Cathedral church building in the old central of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali refugee woman carrying a baby disembarks from a bus at the Ifo reception center at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Somali refugees unload their belongings as they arrive by bus at the reception center in Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy wears a new suit and tie as Somali refugees gather to pray during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Refugees who have been living in the outskirts of the proper camps in Hagadera gather their belongings onto trucks as they choose to relocate to the newly-opened Kambioos settlement, at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An aerial view of Seyidka, a camp for internally displaced people (IDP) in Berkulan, close to the capital of Mogadishu August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Malnourished Somali children cry inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A refugee woman feeds her malnourished child is fed using a naso-gastric tube inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A guard collars a Somali refugee after he tried to jump the line at the World Food Program distribution center in the Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The distribution of 40,000 litres of water is seen among the local community in El Srief, North Darfur, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID Handout
Somali refugees receive a portion of wheat flour at the World Food Program distribution center in the Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. According to WFP, they feed around 450,000 people via biweekly distributions at the Dadaab camps, which are the world's largest refugee operation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A government soldier maintains order as internally displaced women jostle to receive relief food from a distribution centre in Hodon district in the south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A woman stands next to a man drinking water after he travelled with his cattle to find water in Dertu in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout
Refugees who have been living in the outskirts of the proper camps in Hagadera, load their few household items onto trucks as they relocate to the newly-opened Kambioos settlement, at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 29, 2011. The UN High Commission for Refugees continues to regularly log more than 1,000 new arrivals from Somalia each day as the region's famine...more
Somali refugee boys eat porridge during break time at the Liban integrated academy at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A newly arrived Somali refugee child awaits medical examinations at the Dadaab refugee camp, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji
An internally displaced Somali woman constructs a makeshift shelter at the Bulo Kontrol IDP settlement in Galkayo, northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 18, 2011. Galkayo hosts over 60,000 internally displaced Somalis in 21 settlements and there are always new arrivals due to the prolonged drought. The U.N. has described the drought as an emergency, one level short of a famine. Some 10 million people are affected in the...more
Doctor Beldina Jakundi speaks on a mobile phone during rounds with new Somali mothers in the maternity ward of the International Rescue Committee hospital in the Hagadera settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. Although the world's attention has been focused recently on the huge spike in new arrivals to the Dadaab camps due to famine, scores of...more
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone
People roll and drag water containers in Wajir in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout
Newly-arrived refugees run away from a cloud of dust at the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Somali women talk as their drought-stricken camels wait for their turn to drink water from a tank near Harfo, 70 km from Galkayo northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A bundled-up baby rests as Somali refugees arrive by bus to the reception center at Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An internally displaced woman stays at the Tawakal IDP settlement in Galkayo, northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An internally displaced man is seen at a hospital run by Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
An internally displaced Somali woman shouts for attention while waiting to receive relief food in Hodan, a district south of the capital of Mogadishu, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali refugee women rest and receive medical assistance in the maternity ward of the International Rescue Committee hospital in the Hagadera settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji
Somali women weep for their dead children at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Women rush into a feeding centre in a camp established by the Somali Transitional Federal Government (TFG) for the internally displaced people in Mogadishu July 20, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout
A Muslim prays in the open at the drought-hit Kulaley village in Wajir, northeastern Kenya, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An internally displaced woman attends to her malnourished children outside their makeshift shelter at a temporary camp in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somalis carry a man who died as a result of malnourishment in Banadir hospital for burial in Mogadishu July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children play at the Halabokhad IDP settlement in Galkayo, northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People are seen near water containers in Barmil, Kenya, in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout
An internally displaced woman holds her malnourished child inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hosptial in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A newly arrived refugee woman from Baidoa in Somalia prepares tea as she camps outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman carries her baby as she queues for food in a camp established by the Somali Transitional Federal Government (TFG) for the internally displaced people in Mogadishu July 20, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout
An internally displaced Somali family are seen outside their makeshift shelter at the Hiran IDP settlement in Galkayo, northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The distribution of 40,000 litres of water is seen among the local community in El Srief, North Darfur, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID Handout
