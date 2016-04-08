Edition:
Drought and hunger in Africa

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
HARGEYSA, Somalia
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A man walks past the carcass of sheep that died from the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14 million people face hunger in southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
MASVINGO, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016

Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
HARGEYSA, Somalia
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A family walks with their goats and sheep in search of water during a El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
HOOPSTAD, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016

A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
HARGEYSA, Somalia
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Children look at their sheep affected by the El Nino-related drought at a temporary shelter in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
UTRECHT, South Africa
Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015

Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
HARGEYSA, Somalia
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A woman sits next to her sheep affected by the El Nino-related drought at a temporary shelter in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

A subsistence farmer holds a stunted maize cob in his field outside Harare, Zimbabwe, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
MASOTSHENI, SOUTH AFRICA
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016

Children pump water at the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Masotsheni, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
MASVINGO, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016

Men attempt to get a malnourished cow on its feet in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
QWABE, South Africa
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016

Children walk to the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Qwabe, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
ULUNDI, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
Gokwe, ZIMBABWE
Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015

Mejury Tererai, 31, walks past a traditional maize granary near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
UTRECHT, South Africa
Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015

The remains of a cow are seen on a dry riverbed outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
KWAMSANE, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

People queue to collect water from a tank as water to homes has been cut off due to the drought in KwaMsane, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
MASVINGO, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016

A malnourished cow walks past huts in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
PONGOLA, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

A man and his grandchildren collect water from the Nkuzana River as water to homes has been cut off due to drought near Pongola, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
UTRECHT, South Africa
Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015

Talent Cele, a new farmer, is seen at his farm outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
Gokwe, ZIMBABWE
Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015

A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
NONGOMA, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Cattle drink water from a dam, which is almost dry due to drought, near Nongoma, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

