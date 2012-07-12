Drought destroys Iowa's corn

A man mows grass in front of a drought stricken corn field in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. Drought in the Midwest worsened over the past week, with a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, the Drought Monitor said. In Iowa, the top U.S. corn-growing state, about 13 percent of the state is now in severe drought, with the worst-hit areas in the east-central section and southeastern corner of the state. REUTERS/Adrees Latif