Pictures | Wed Mar 8, 2017 | 8:40pm GMT

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somali mothers are facing an agonizing choice over how to divide their shrinking food supply among hungry children as a devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. "If there's a very small amount of food, we give it to those who need it the most - the youngest," said Fatuma Abdille, who arrived in the capital of Mogadishu two weeks ago with her seven children after the family's herd of goats perished from hunger. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. The drought has shriveled grass and dried up water holes. In Bay, a key agricultural region, the United Nations says the harvest has dropped by more than 40 percent. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. Now the United Nations is warning that the country risks a repeat of the 2011 famine that killed around 260,000 people. Aid workers are asking for $825 million to provide aid to 6.2 million Somalis, about half the country's population. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. The current drought is threatening to turn into famine, with at least 360,000 Somali children severely malnourished, meaning they need extra food to survive. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine in Mogadishu. Somalia had been plagued by civil war for more than a quarter of a century. Insecurity prevents aid workers from accessing parts of the country, so in many parts of Somalia, families from rural areas are flooding into cities in search of food. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. As water sources evaporate, many families are forced to drink water infected with deadly cholera bacteria. The outbreak has affected nearly 8,000 people has killed more than 180 so far. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An internally displaced Somali child is screened for malnutrition before receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Internally displaced Somali people arrange their jerrycans to collect water from a tap at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An internally displaced Somali man carries his son into a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Internally displaced Somali children are seen outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An internally displaced Somali woman sits with her children inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
