Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 6, 2015 | 3:56pm GMT

Drought reveals lost town

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 meters below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 meters below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 13
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 13
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 13
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 13
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 13
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 13
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 13
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 13
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Next Slideshows

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

05 Feb 2015
Please touch the artwork

Please touch the artwork

Pieces of art that invite interaction.

05 Feb 2015
Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.

05 Feb 2015
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

05 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures