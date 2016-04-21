Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 4:35pm BST

Drug tunnels of Mexico

A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 21
An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 21
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility. REUTERS/Stringer

A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 21
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Close
5 / 21
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout
Close
6 / 21
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
7 / 21
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 21
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 21
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 21
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 21
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement

An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2012
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Close
13 / 21
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
14 / 21
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
15 / 21
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2011
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Close
16 / 21
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2007
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
17 / 21
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
18 / 21
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
19 / 21
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2011
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
20 / 21
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police

Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
New life for Pope's refugees

New life for Pope's refugees

Next Slideshows

New life for Pope's refugees

New life for Pope's refugees

Syrian families who traveled with Pope Francis back to Rome after he visited refugees in Greece are taking the first steps to adjust to their new life in Italy.

21 Apr 2016
Queen Elizabeth turns 90

Queen Elizabeth turns 90

A look back at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II on her 90th birthday.

21 Apr 2016
Aftermath in Ecuador

Aftermath in Ecuador

Amid the ruins following Ecuador's devastating earthquake.

20 Apr 2016
Syria's truce in tatters

Syria's truce in tatters

Intense fighting in Syria has left the six-week-old ceasefire in question.

20 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures