Pictures | Tue May 14, 2013

Dry spell in Australia

<p>A dead tree stands in front of shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>Fences stretch across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>Tracks can be seen in a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>A dead tree stands in front of a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>Birds and tracks can be seen near a gate across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>Fences stretch across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>A small shelter (R) can be seen amongst rocks in front of shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>A fence can be seen stretching across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

<p>Birds can be seen near a fence that stretches across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

