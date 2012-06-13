Edition:
Dry spell in Brazil

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the month of May. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the month of May. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

