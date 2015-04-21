Edition:
Dry times in California

A drought sign is seen in a field near Buttonwillow, California, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jesus Rivera of Kennah Construction works on a swimming pool demolition for a homeowner who is going to replace the pool with a drought resistant garden, in Lakewood, California, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ducks walk in front of a boat ramp on the dry bed of a part of Lake Casitas that was formerly under water in Ojai, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Sparkletts bottled water delivery worker carries water to homes in Los Angeles, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Department of Water and Power (DWP) Water Conservation Response Unit supervisor Enrique Silva advises gardeners who were working at a home that had sprinklers operating on the wrong day of the week, as he patrols the streets looking for people wasting water during the drought in Los Angeles, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Boats sit at the former high water mark at Castaic Lake reservoir in Castaic, California, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dry creek is seen in Lost Hills, California, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Leaflets explaining new water rules are seen in the car of Enrique Silva, Department of Water and Power Water Conservation Response Unit supervisor, as he patrols the streets looking for people wasting water during the drought in Los Angeles, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shells that used to be underwater at Castaic Lake reservoir are seen after water receded, in Castaic, California, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Gallegos, 37, whose well has run dry, chops vegetables as she stands next to her sink where she washes dishes with bottled water in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A visitor walks near the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A boat paddle is shown on the bottom of the nearly dry Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Firefighters battle a blaze, part of the Poinsettia Fire, in San Marcos, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The shadow of an Osprey aircraft carrying the White House press pool falls upon a farm field near Fresno, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Drew McClellan of A Lucky Lawn and his wife Deb paint green dye onto drought-affected grass at a home in Santa Fe Springs, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A sign advising to pray for rain hangs above an exhibit area at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

A group of tule elk graze on the lawn of a home on D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California April 9, 2015. Ranchers and farmers who live and work within Point Reyes National Seashore want the free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass. Wildlife advocates and many park users are opposed after almost half of the majestic elks died while living in a fenced-in area in the northern part of the park. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A sprinkler runs and water flows down a driveway on a mandatory "no watering" day in Sacramento, August 15, 2014. Penalties for illegal watering in Sacramento range from a warning for the first violation to a $1000 fine for the fourth violation. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A buoy is seen where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in the state made the river impassable to the young fish. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Underweight cattle are held for auction at Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Galt, February 12, 2014. California's drought has led many ranchers to sell their cattle, often to buyers further east, as grazing land becomes barren and hay becomes scarce and expensive. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A digital traffic sign usually used for commuter travel information informs travelers southbound on interstate highway 5 to conserve water as they pass through Del Mar, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Water and mud blow out of the top of a drill, as Diamond Well Drillers drill to deepen the Brady family well in Woodland, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A fountain outside City Hall is shut down due to the drought, in downtown Los Angeles, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Patchy snow covers a meadow in Phillips, where the California Department of Water Resources measured the snowpack on January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, (L) who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, hands bottles to Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shells are seen on a former lake bed from where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Visitors look over the foundation of a structure from the Gold Rush era town of Mormon Island, uncovered by receding waters at Folsom Lake in Folsom, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Mark and Ellen Fontaine stand beside water tanks at their home in Philo, February 25, 2014. As drought conditions continue in Northern California, the couple now relies on water deliveries by truck to supply their home. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Houseboats sit on Lake Kaweah, well below the visible high-water mark in Lemon Cove, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dry dock is seen from an area that was previously underwater at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

City of Sacramento water conservation representative Steven Upton photographs a Sacramento home that has evidence of watering on a mandatory "no watering" day, August 15, 2014. Penalties for illegal watering in Sacramento range from a warning for the first violation to a $1000 fine for the fourth violation. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A section of the California aqueduct is pictured in Palmdale, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ranch hand Ricardo Madrigal feeds cattle on the Van Vleck Ranch in Rancho Murieta, California, February 12, 2014. California's ongoing drought has greatly increased feed costs for ranchers, forcing some to sell their cattle. The Van Vleck ranch has been feeding $1200 worth of hay per day, whereas in a normal year the cows would feed on grass for free. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Docks that collapsed when the water receded are seen at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, pours water from a tank on her back porch in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

