Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 20, 2014 | 11:10pm GMT

Dubai from above

The view from the observation deck located on the 124th floor of the Burj Dubai Tower shows a shadow cast by the Tower on the city of Dubai below, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The view from the observation deck located on the 124th floor of the Burj Dubai Tower shows a shadow cast by the Tower on the city of Dubai below, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2010
The view from the observation deck located on the 124th floor of the Burj Dubai Tower shows a shadow cast by the Tower on the city of Dubai below, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 16
An aerial view of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An aerial view of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 25, 2010
An aerial view of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 16
Houses on the fronds of the Palm Jumeirah are seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Houses on the fronds of the Palm Jumeirah are seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
Houses on the fronds of the Palm Jumeirah are seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
Close
3 / 16
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2008
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
4 / 16
A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2012
A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Close
5 / 16
A view of the Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai and some high rise buildings, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

A view of the Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai and some high rise buildings, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2007
A view of the Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai and some high rise buildings, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
6 / 16
An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2009
An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
Close
7 / 16
An aerial view is seen of construction work in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

An aerial view is seen of construction work in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
An aerial view is seen of construction work in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
Close
8 / 16
An aerial view of the Dubai Marina skyline is seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

An aerial view of the Dubai Marina skyline is seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
An aerial view of the Dubai Marina skyline is seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
Close
9 / 16
An aerial view of The World Island in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An aerial view of The World Island in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 25, 2010
An aerial view of The World Island in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 16
An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2007
An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 16
An aerial view of The Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis hotel in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

An aerial view of The Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis hotel in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2012
An aerial view of The Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis hotel in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Close
12 / 16
The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2012
The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Close
13 / 16
An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2009
An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
Close
14 / 16
A view of the city of Dubai, in the haze, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

A view of the city of Dubai, in the haze, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2007
A view of the city of Dubai, in the haze, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
15 / 16
An aerial view of the man-made palm tree-shaped islands in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An aerial view of the man-made palm tree-shaped islands in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2007
An aerial view of the man-made palm tree-shaped islands in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

Next Slideshows

Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

One of Europe's wealthiest and most titled aristocrats dies aged 88.

20 Nov 2014
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

20 Nov 2014
On the mats in Cuba

On the mats in Cuba

Inside a wrestling training facility for kids in Havana.

19 Nov 2014
Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

The North Korean leader visiting foodstuff factories.

19 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures