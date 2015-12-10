Dubai from above

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. The World Islands is located approximately 4 km (2.5 miles) off the coast of Jumeirah. The collection of man-made islands are shaped into the...more

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. The World Islands is located approximately 4 km (2.5 miles) off the coast of Jumeirah. The collection of man-made islands are shaped into the continents of the world, and will consist of 300 small private artificial islands divided into four categories - private homes, estate homes, dream resorts, and community islands, according to the development company Nakheel Properties Group. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

