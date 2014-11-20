Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez outside Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. Spain's 18th Duchess of Alba, who died aged 88, was one of Europe's...more
The Duchess of Alba, seen in Estoril, Portugal on February 8, 2012, is also known as Maria del Rosario Cayetana Alfonsa Victoria Eugenia Francisca Fitz-James Stuart y Silva. Known to friends as "Cayetana", she was named by Guinness World Records as...more
The coffin of the Duchess of Alba is seen in the town hall of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 20, 2014. She died after a short illness, surrounded by family in the 14th century Palacio de Duenas in Seville, famous for its lemon-tree-filled...more
People climb up the stairs while making their way to pay their respects to the Duchess of Alba in Seville November 20, 2014. With her cloud of white hair and face molded by plastic surgery, she was rarely out of the Spanish gossip magazines, most...more
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva (L) and her husband Alfonso Diez pose at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. Then 85 years old, she wedded a civil servant 24 years her junior...more
Alfonso Diez (R), husband of the Duchess of Alba, and her son Carlos Fitz-James Stuart y Martinez de Irujo (C) are seen in the town hall in Seville after her death November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Family members surround and carry the coffin of the Duchess of Alba in Seville November 20, 2014. Head of one of Spain's oldest aristocratic families dating back to the 1400s, and the third woman to hold the title of Duchess of Alba in her own right,...more
The hearse with the coffin of the Duchess of Alba drives in a courtyard before leaving Las Duenas palace in Seville November 20, 2014. The duchess tells in her autobiography of how Spanish artist Pablo Picasso asked her to pose nude to recreate a...more
The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez and music group "Siempre Asi" at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. Born in 1926 in Madrid, she spent much of her childhood in London...more
The Duchess of Alba and her husband Alfonso Diez pose before a presentation of her new biography book "Yo Cayetana" by Antonio Burgos in Seville December 20, 2011. The twice-widowed duchess first married aged 21 in 1947 to fellow aristocrat Luis...more
Demonstrators shout slogans at the Duchess of Alba during a protest over Spain's economic crisis in Seville June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz
A man wears a souvenir t-shirt reading "I love DuQueSa (Duchess)" outside Las Duenas Palace before her wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. The duchess became a fixture of the international jet-set, hosting Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy on their...more
The Duchess of Alba and her daughter Cayetana are pictured in Jerez de la Frontera November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, talks to the Duchess of Alba as they visit the flamenco museum in Seville, southern Spain, April 1, 2011. The duchess, who favored an eccentric clothing style, sporting beaded anklets and fishnet tights well into her...more
Actors Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz pose with the Duchess of Alba during the world premiere of their film "Knight & Day" in Seville June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The Duchess of Alba attends the funeral of Spanish opera singer Alfredo Kraus in Madrid, September 12, 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The Duchess of Alba and her husband Alfonso attend the Davis Cup final singles rubber between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Argentina's Juan Monaco in Seville December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco with bullfighter Curro Romero after her wedding with Alfonso Diez at Las Duenas Palace in Seville October 5, 2011. An aficionado of bull-fighting and flamenco, she often took place of honor at bull-fights in her...more
The Duchess of Alba takes off her shoes to dance flamenco at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after her wedding with Alfonso Diez in Seville October 5, 2011. Although ill health kept her out of the public eye in later months, her most memorable...more
The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez outside Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. "Together we have a wonderful time. She's always asking: What shall we do next? She's unstoppable," said her...more
