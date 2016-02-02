Dueling protests in Oregon

A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1,...more

A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1, 2016. The deeply divided town of Burns, Oregon, braced for possible tension between demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge, days after one of the occupiers was shot dead by state police. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

