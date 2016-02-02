Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2016 | 7:31pm GMT

Dueling protests in Oregon

A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1, 2016. The deeply divided town of Burns, Oregon, braced for possible tension between demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge, days after one of the occupiers was shot dead by state police. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1, 2016. The deeply divided town of Burns, Oregon, braced for possible tension between demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge, days after one of the occupiers was shot dead by state police. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
1 / 16
Anti-militia demonstrator Andrew Snyder carries a sign during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti-militia demonstrator Andrew Snyder carries a sign during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Anti-militia demonstrator Andrew Snyder carries a sign during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 16
Brandon Curtiss (L) of the groups Three Percenters (III%) and Pacific Patriots Network, engages with an anti-militia protestor during a demonstration outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Brandon Curtiss (L) of the groups Three Percenters (III%) and Pacific Patriots Network, engages with an anti-militia protestor during a demonstration outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Brandon Curtiss (L) of the groups Three Percenters (III%) and Pacific Patriots Network, engages with an anti-militia protestor during a demonstration outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 16
Pro-militia demonstrator Barbara Berg wears shooting target stickers during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Pro-militia demonstrator Barbara Berg wears shooting target stickers during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Pro-militia demonstrator Barbara Berg wears shooting target stickers during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 16
Anti-militia demonstrator John Lamborn (C) argues with pro-militia supporters during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti-militia demonstrator John Lamborn (C) argues with pro-militia supporters during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Anti-militia demonstrator John Lamborn (C) argues with pro-militia supporters during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 16
Anti- militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti- militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti- militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
6 / 16
A pro-militia demonstrator marches outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A pro-militia demonstrator marches outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A pro-militia demonstrator marches outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 16
Jeff Sawin, a pro-militia demonstrator (L) looks under the sign held by an anti-militia demonstrator during a protest at outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jeff Sawin, a pro-militia demonstrator (L) looks under the sign held by an anti-militia demonstrator during a protest at outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Jeff Sawin, a pro-militia demonstrator (L) looks under the sign held by an anti-militia demonstrator during a protest at outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 16
Anti-militia supporters demonstrate outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti-militia supporters demonstrate outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Anti-militia supporters demonstrate outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 16
Law enforcement officers watch as pro-militia supports and anti-militia demonstrators protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement officers watch as pro-militia supports and anti-militia demonstrators protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Law enforcement officers watch as pro-militia supports and anti-militia demonstrators protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 16
A pro-militia supporter holds a constitution while chanting "Hands up. Don't Shoot" during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A pro-militia supporter holds a constitution while chanting "Hands up. Don't Shoot" during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A pro-militia supporter holds a constitution while chanting "Hands up. Don't Shoot" during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
11 / 16
Anti-militia and pro-militia demonstrators pray together during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti-militia and pro-militia demonstrators pray together during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Anti-militia and pro-militia demonstrators pray together during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 16
Wes Kjar yells for more police footage in the death of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wes Kjar yells for more police footage in the death of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Wes Kjar yells for more police footage in the death of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
13 / 16
An anti-militia demonstrator makes a gun drawing gesture towards pro-militia supporters outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An anti-militia demonstrator makes a gun drawing gesture towards pro-militia supporters outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
An anti-militia demonstrator makes a gun drawing gesture towards pro-militia supporters outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
14 / 16
Anti-militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Anti-militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti-militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 16
Andrew Bedortha of the Pacific Patriots Network talks on a megaphone from behind red dye meant to symbolize the blood of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Andrew Bedortha of the Pacific Patriots Network talks on a megaphone from behind red dye meant to symbolize the blood of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Andrew Bedortha of the Pacific Patriots Network talks on a megaphone from behind red dye meant to symbolize the blood of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Iowa decides

Iowa decides

Next Slideshows

Iowa decides

Iowa decides

Our latest photos from the Iowa caucus.

02 Feb 2016
Trump's Iowa disappointment

Trump's Iowa disappointment

Reaction from Donald Trump supporters after Ted Cruz wins the Iowa caucus.

02 Feb 2016
The rise of Rubio

The rise of Rubio

Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.

02 Feb 2016
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures