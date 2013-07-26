Edition:
Dueling rallies in Egypt

<p>A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as they stand on a bridge during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as they stand on a bridge during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Protesters greet army soldiers as they stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters greet army soldiers as they stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>A military helicopter passes over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A military helicopter passes over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square, Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square, Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend Friday prayers during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend Friday prayers during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Protesters wear masks depicting army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as they gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters wear masks depicting army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as they gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Army soldiers stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Army soldiers stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Egyptian soldiers stand guard as they close one of the entrances to Tahrir square as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather for a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Egyptian soldiers stand guard as they close one of the entrances to Tahrir square as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather for a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans while they hold posters of Mursi, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans while they hold posters of Mursi, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>A poster of army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seen on a power line with a banner reading "Revolution needs power" as protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A poster of army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seen on a power line with a banner reading "Revolution needs power" as protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Apache helicopters fly over Tahrir Square during a protest to support the army, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Apache helicopters fly over Tahrir Square during a protest to support the army, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears and holds masks of Mursi during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears and holds masks of Mursi during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Mother of anti-Mursi protester, Amr Eid, who died during clashes between anti- and pro-Mursi protesters in Tahrir square a few days ago, is comforted by her daughters while sitting in Tahrir square during a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Mother of anti-Mursi protester, Amr Eid, who died during clashes between anti- and pro-Mursi protesters in Tahrir square a few days ago, is comforted by her daughters while sitting in Tahrir square during a mass protest to support the army in Cairo,...more

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, July 26, 2013

<p>An anti-Mursi protester waves an Egyptian flag as a military helicopter flies over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

An anti-Mursi protester waves an Egyptian flag as a military helicopter flies over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 26, 2013

