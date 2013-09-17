Dungeon of horrors
A castration tool found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. The British man has admitted to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home. Portway...more
A set of child's pajamas and a box of syringes found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Last year, federal agents investigating crimes against children discovered the sound-proofed dungeon, a child-size homemade coffin, a...more
Geoffrey Portway, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The case was part of a larger federal investigation into a child pornography ring that began in Massachusetts in 2010 and expanded internationally. Some 60 people have been prosecuted and more than...more
A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices, and a steel table top found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Police also found evidence of more than 4,500 exchanges of child...more
The entrance to a basement dungeon found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A child-sized homemade coffin found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A butcher's set found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Locks on a steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Leather restraints found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Castration rings found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Scalpels and frozen meat found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Handcuffs and a gag found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
