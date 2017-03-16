Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 16, 2017 | 3:10pm GMT

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
CDA political party leader Sybrand Buma greets supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

CDA political party leader Sybrand Buma greets supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
CDA political party leader Sybrand Buma greets supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Dutch Green Party leader Jesse Klaver appears before supporters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Dutch Green Party leader Jesse Klaver appears before supporters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch Green Party leader Jesse Klaver appears before supporters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ballots are counted after polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ballots are counted after polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Ballots are counted after polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ballots are counted at polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Ballots are counted at polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Ballots are counted at polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Dutch CDA political party supporters cheers in The Hague. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Dutch CDA political party supporters cheers in The Hague. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch CDA political party supporters cheers in The Hague. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Green Party supporters celebrate gains in exit polls in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Green Party supporters celebrate gains in exit polls in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Green Party supporters celebrate gains in exit polls in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside City Hall in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People vote during the general election at a polling station inside City Hall in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside City Hall in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman wearing an Islamic headscarf votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing an Islamic headscarf votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A woman wearing an Islamic headscarf votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Stringer
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People vote at the ADAM Tower during the general election at a polling station in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

People vote at the ADAM Tower during the general election at a polling station in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People vote at the ADAM Tower during the general election at a polling station in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Dutch Green Party (Groen Links) leader Jesse Klaver poses for selfie after voting in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Dutch Green Party (Groen Links) leader Jesse Klaver poses for selfie after voting in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch Green Party (Groen Links) leader Jesse Klaver poses for selfie after voting in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A cyclist votes in the Dutch general election in a drive-in polling station in Zuidplas. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A cyclist votes in the Dutch general election in a drive-in polling station in Zuidplas. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A cyclist votes in the Dutch general election in a drive-in polling station in Zuidplas. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People walk during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

People walk during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People walk during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Dutch citizens are seen during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Dutch citizens are seen during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch citizens are seen during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A woman votes in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman votes in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A woman votes in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People vote in a bar used as a polling station in Ankeveen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

People vote in a bar used as a polling station in Ankeveen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People vote in a bar used as a polling station in Ankeveen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Women take a selfie as they wait in the line to go to vote during the general election inside a polling station on the 20th floor of the ADAM Tower in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Women take a selfie as they wait in the line to go to vote during the general election inside a polling station on the 20th floor of the ADAM Tower in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Women take a selfie as they wait in the line to go to vote during the general election inside a polling station on the 20th floor of the ADAM Tower in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A voter studies a list of candidates for the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A voter studies a list of candidates for the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A voter studies a list of candidates for the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A man cycles past an election poster in Driebruggen. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man cycles past an election poster in Driebruggen. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A man cycles past an election poster in Driebruggen. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
People vote during the general election at a poling station in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People vote during the general election at a poling station in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People vote during the general election at a poling station in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside a bar in Kinderdijk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People vote during the general election at a polling station inside a bar in Kinderdijk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside a bar in Kinderdijk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch citizens vote in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch citizens vote in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch citizens vote in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
