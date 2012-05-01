Edition:
Dutch weed, locals only

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A man protesting against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners pretends to smoke a mock joint in front of the central train station in Maastricht, Netherlands May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man protesting against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners pretends to smoke a mock joint in front of the central train station in Maastricht, Netherlands May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man and a woman hold signs which read, "19357 deaths caused by tobacco, zero by cannabis" and "3855 deaths caused by liquor and zero by cannabis" (R) during a protest march against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners, in front of the town hall in Maastricht May 1, 2012. Tourists puffed on spliffs in the streets of southern Dutch cities and defiant coffee-shops sold joints to visitors in protest against the ban which took...more

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A man and a woman hold signs which read, "19357 deaths caused by tobacco, zero by cannabis" and "3855 deaths caused by liquor and zero by cannabis" (R) during a protest march against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners, in front of the town hall in Maastricht May 1, 2012. Tourists puffed on spliffs in the streets of southern Dutch cities and defiant coffee-shops sold joints to visitors in protest against the ban which took effect on Tuesday. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man lights up a joint during a protest march against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners, in front of the town hall in Maastricht May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man lights up a joint during a protest march against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners, in front of the town hall in Maastricht May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Marc Josemans (R), chairman of the Official Coffeeshops Maastricht (VOCM), is interviewed as potential customers wait in front of his coffeeshop "Easy Going" in Maastricht May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Marc Josemans (R), chairman of the Official Coffeeshops Maastricht (VOCM), is interviewed as potential customers wait in front of his coffeeshop "Easy Going" in Maastricht May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

People participating in a protest march against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners cross the Wilhelmina Bridge in Maastricht May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

People participating in a protest march against a ban on selling cannabis to foreigners cross the Wilhelmina Bridge in Maastricht May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Heidi from Limburg, Belgium, prepares a joint in the Toermalijn coffee shop in Tilburg, Netherlands April 29, 2012. A controversial law that will make it harder for foreign tourists to buy cannabis at the Netherlands' famous coffee shops has been upheld by a Dutch court. The law, which goes into force in three southern provinces on May 1 before going nationwide next year, means coffee shops can only sell cannabis to registered...more

Heidi from Limburg, Belgium, prepares a joint in the Toermalijn coffee shop in Tilburg, Netherlands April 29, 2012. A controversial law that will make it harder for foreign tourists to buy cannabis at the Netherlands' famous coffee shops has been upheld by a Dutch court. The law, which goes into force in three southern provinces on May 1 before going nationwide next year, means coffee shops can only sell cannabis to registered members. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Wesley from Antwerp, Belgium, smokes a joint in the Toermalijn coffee shop in Tilburg April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Wesley from Antwerp, Belgium, smokes a joint in the Toermalijn coffee shop in Tilburg April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A view shows weed supply at the "Easy Going" coffeeshop in Maastricht April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund

A view shows weed supply at the "Easy Going" coffeeshop in Maastricht April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund

A box of cannabis cigarette is seen in a coffee shop in Amsterdam October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

A box of cannabis cigarette is seen in a coffee shop in Amsterdam October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

An unidentified man smokes a marijuana joint in Rotterdam in this June 14, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

An unidentified man smokes a marijuana joint in Rotterdam in this June 14, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

The price lists of hash, weed and pre-rolled joints are displayed at a coffee and smart shop in Rotterdam November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

The price lists of hash, weed and pre-rolled joints are displayed at a coffee and smart shop in Rotterdam November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Cannabis storage boxes are displayed at a coffee and smart shop in Rotterdam November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Cannabis storage boxes are displayed at a coffee and smart shop in Rotterdam November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

A sticker is seen on the window of a shop in Bergen op Zoom November 18, 2008. The sticker reads: "This establishment, Korte Parkstraat 11 in Bergen op Zoom, has been closed by the authority of the mayor of this city. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

A sticker is seen on the window of a shop in Bergen op Zoom November 18, 2008. The sticker reads: "This establishment, Korte Parkstraat 11 in Bergen op Zoom, has been closed by the authority of the mayor of this city. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

An employee places weed in joints which are to be sold in a coffee shop in the southern Dutch city of Bergen op Zoom November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

An employee places weed in joints which are to be sold in a coffee shop in the southern Dutch city of Bergen op Zoom November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Joints containing different types of cannabis are seen in their jars at a coffee shop in the southern Dutch city of Bergen op Zoom November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Joints containing different types of cannabis are seen in their jars at a coffee shop in the southern Dutch city of Bergen op Zoom November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Christian Avarello from Italy lights up a joint purely made of marijuana in a coffeeshop in Amsterdam June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Christian Avarello from Italy lights up a joint purely made of marijuana in a coffeeshop in Amsterdam June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A man smokes a marijuana cigarette in front of a sign prohibiting marijuana smoking in public, in the district of De Baarsjes in Amsterdam February 2, 2006. Dutch authority erected the first prohibition signs and offenders will be fined 50 Euros ($61). REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

A man smokes a marijuana cigarette in front of a sign prohibiting marijuana smoking in public, in the district of De Baarsjes in Amsterdam February 2, 2006. Dutch authority erected the first prohibition signs and offenders will be fined 50 Euros ($61). REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

