Pictures | Mon Feb 15, 2016 | 7:15pm GMT

DVF at NYFW

Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Alanna Arrington, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Elsa Hosk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Alanna Arrington, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Elsa Hosk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Alanna Arrington, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Elsa Hosk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Jourdan Dunn poses. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Jourdan Dunn poses. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Model Jourdan Dunn poses. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models Elsa Hosk and Alanna Arrington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Elsa Hosk and Alanna Arrington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Models Elsa Hosk and Alanna Arrington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A model is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models (L-R) Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Klossand and Irina Shayk present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models (L-R) Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Klossand and Irina Shayk present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Models (L-R) Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Klossand and Irina Shayk present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid pose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid pose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
(L-R) Models Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid pose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Diane von Furstenberg walks through her store before presenting. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Diane von Furstenberg walks through her store before presenting. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Designer Diane von Furstenberg walks through her store before presenting. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
