Earth from above
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Tefe, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Next Slideshows
Wreckage in the Alps
Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Building collapse in New York
A residential apartment building collapses in New York City's East Village.
Nigeria votes
Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.