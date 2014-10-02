Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 2, 2014 | 2:01pm BST

Earth from space

The Milky Way is seen from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The Milky Way is seen from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Milky Way is seen from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
1 / 32
Aurora is captured in this photo taken from the International Space Station and posted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst to social media on August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout

Aurora is captured in this photo taken from the International Space Station and posted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst to social media on August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Aurora is captured in this photo taken from the International Space Station and posted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst to social media on August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout
Close
2 / 32
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, October 02, 2014
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 32
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Close
4 / 32
The Iberian Peninsula at night, showing Spain and Portugal, is seen in an undated NASA handout picture taken from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

The Iberian Peninsula at night, showing Spain and Portugal, is seen in an undated NASA handout picture taken from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Iberian Peninsula at night, showing Spain and Portugal, is seen in an undated NASA handout picture taken from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 32
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
6 / 32
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
7 / 32
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
8 / 32
An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C), October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C), October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C), October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 32
An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
10 / 32
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
Close
11 / 32
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
12 / 32
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 32
The moon above Earth. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

The moon above Earth. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The moon above Earth. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
14 / 32
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
15 / 32
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
Close
16 / 32
Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
17 / 32
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 32
The space shuttle Discovery with Earth in the background as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station for docking, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery with Earth in the background as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station for docking, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The space shuttle Discovery with Earth in the background as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station for docking, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
19 / 32
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 32
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
21 / 32
Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center

Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center
Close
22 / 32
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
23 / 32
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA
Close
24 / 32
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
25 / 32
The bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
26 / 32
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
27 / 32
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
28 / 32
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
29 / 32
A view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
30 / 32
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
31 / 32
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Warzone parkour

Warzone parkour

Next Slideshows

Warzone parkour

Warzone parkour

Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of buildings in Gaza.

01 Oct 2014
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

30 Sep 2014
America's richest

America's richest

The wealthiest people in America, according to Forbes.

30 Sep 2014
Surf's up, dog

Surf's up, dog

Canine contestants at the annual surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California.

29 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures