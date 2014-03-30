Earth Hour effect
St. Basil's Cathedral, Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Acropolis, Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Brandenburger Tor gate, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Sony Center, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Arch of the General Headquarters Building, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai Tower and Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gateway of India monument, Mumbai. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Puente Nuevo, Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Kremlin, Moscow. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Cologne Cathedral and Hohenzollern railway bridge, Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Turtle Tower, Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
India Gate, New Delhi. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Le Royal Hotel, Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Deutsche Bahn tower, Potsdamer Square, Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
