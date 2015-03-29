Earth Hour effect
A combination picture shows St. Basil's Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in Moscow, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A combination picture shows Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before and during Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Combination picture shows the Hungarian parliament building before and during Earth Hour in Budapest, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A combination picture shows the city hall before and during Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A combination picture shows the Brandenburger Tor gate before and during the Earth Hour in Berlin March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A combination photo shows the Serbian Parliament building before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A combination picture shows the Stadthalle, where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in May, before and during the Earth Hour in Vienna March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A combination photo shows St. Sava church before and during the Earth Hour in Belgrade March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, during and before Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A combination picture shows the Acropolis hill before and during Earth Hour in Athens March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A combination picture shows the Old Bridge before and during the Earth Hour in Mostar March 28, 2015. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuilt and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A combination picture shows the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in the day, illuminated by artistic lights, both before the Earth Hour, and during the Earth Hour in Ronda, southern Spain, March 28, 2015. The Puente Nuevo is 120 metres (390 feet) high and...more
A combination picture shows the Taipei 101 building before and during Earth Hour in Taipei March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A combination picture shows Madrid's Royal Palace before and during the Earth Hour in Madrid March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when they turn off the red lights on the tops, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination picture shows London Eye before and during the Earth Hour in central London March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
This combination picture shows Yintai Centre buildings before and during Earth Hour, when the red lights on top of the buildings have been switched off, in Beijing's central business district, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination picture shows Hong Kong's central financial district's (from L to R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank before and during Earth Hour March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Leifeng Pagoda is seen behind the West Lake during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan
People sit near candles during Earth Hour, after lights were turned off in the city of Cali March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
People hold balloons with lights inside as they wait for the start of the Earth Hour outside Madrid's Royal Palace March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Flooding in Chile
Deadly flooding batters the north of Chile.
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Wreckage in the Alps
Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.