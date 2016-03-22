Earth Hour effect
Central Tokyo with the illuminated Tokyo Tower before and during Earth Hour. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Houses of Parliament before and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Piccadilly Circus illuminated after and when the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Garuda Maintenance Facility hangar before and during Earth Hour at Soekarno-Hatta airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The financial district of Pudong before and during Earth Hour in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
The lights of the Sydney Opera House before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
The lights of the Mir castle complex before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in the town of Mir, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A view of the hill of the Acropolis before and during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
The lights of the St. Basil's Cathedral before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Red Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The Sony Center at the Potsdamer Square before and during Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before and during Earth Hour in Cologne. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Taipei skyline with the Taipei 101 building before and during Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The lights of the city's townhall and Cibeles fountain before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Combination picture shows the Grand Palace before and during Earth Hour in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The lights of the Luna Park entertainment area before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
The Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, before and during Earth Hour in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
The lights of the landmark Puerta de Alcala before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The London Eye before and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Georgia's Presidential Palace before and during Earth Hour in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The tourism icon Merlion before and after lights were turned off during Earth Hour in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The Brandenburger Tor gate before and during the Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The lights of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
(L-R) the Kremlin towers and wall, the GUM department store and the St. Basil's Cathedral during Earth Hour and after their lights were switched on again in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Schoenbrunn Palace before and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", behind an installation celebrating the Chinese lunar calendar year of the monkey, before and during Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China's National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", which is seen behind a monument symbolizing the Olympic torch, before and during Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A traffic roundabout in the central business district before and during Earth Hour in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
The Puente Nuevo (New Bridge) in the day, at night and during Earth Hour in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Austrian Parliament before and during Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
