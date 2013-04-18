Earthquake aftermath in Pakistan
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake stand at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border,...more
Survivors of an earthquake stand at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake stands on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake receives medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the...more
A survivor of an earthquake receives medical treatment at a makeshift camp organised by the military to offer treatment to those who were injured following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake prepares tea as he is surrounded by rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013....more
A survivor of an earthquake prepares tea as he is surrounded by rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Paramilitary soldiers carry survivors of an earthquake to receive medical treatment following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Paramilitary soldiers carry survivors of an earthquake to receive medical treatment following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier, who survived the earthquake, stands on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed during the quake, in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17,...more
A paramilitary soldier, who survived the earthquake, stands on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed during the quake, in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake pray for their dead relatives near their damaged mud houses after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. ...more
Survivors of an earthquake pray for their dead relatives near their damaged mud houses after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Earthquake survivors lie on a bed at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to treat casualties of the disaster, in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013....more
Earthquake survivors lie on a bed at a makeshift medical camp organised by the military to treat casualties of the disaster, in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake holds his daughter as he stands near his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer...more
A survivor of an earthquake holds his daughter as he stands near his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
Earthquake victims are seen in the town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
A dog is pictured on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A dog is pictured on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake walks on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake walks on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A destroyed car is seen in the rubble after an earthquake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake sits on the rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
A survivor of Tuesday's earthquake sits on the rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Survivors of Tuesday's earthquake try to remove their carpet from the rubble of their destroyed mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April...more
Survivors of Tuesday's earthquake try to remove their carpet from the rubble of their destroyed mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shah Nazar
Children are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
Children are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Saravan, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Kholousi/ISNA
A survivor of an earthquake sits on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A survivor of an earthquake sits on rubble of his mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Next Slideshows
Breeding bulls
Photographer Leonhard Foeger documented the process as workers collected semen from breeding bulls at an artificial insemination center in Hohenzell, Upper...
Boston bomb revealed
A look at the remains of an explosive device found on scene at the Boston Marathon.
Funeral for Thatcher
Images from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.
Becoming American
Inside a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.