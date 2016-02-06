Earthquake hits Taiwan
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers remove a baby from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A building is damaged from an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman prays for her relatives who were inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard in front of a damaged building and crushed vehicles after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Rescue personnel help a victim at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Crushed vehicles are seen under a building that was damaged after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry out a man from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Rescue personnel work at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos
The Pentagon releases photographs linked to allegations of abuse of detainees in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Manhattan crane collapse
A massive construction crane collapse in downtown Manhattan crushes cars and closes roads.
Living with microcephaly
Rosana Vieira Alves is a mother in Brazil caring for her four-month-old daughter with microcephaly.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.