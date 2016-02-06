Edition:
Earthquake hits Taiwan

Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers remove a baby from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

A building is damaged from an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman prays for her relatives who were inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers stand guard in front of a damaged building and crushed vehicles after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel help a victim at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Crushed vehicles are seen under a building that was damaged after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers carry out a man from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel work on damaged buildings after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Rescue personnel work at a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

