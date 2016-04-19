Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 19, 2016 | 2:45am BST

Earthquake in Ecuador

A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
1 / 30
Police officers carry a coffin in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Police officers carry a coffin in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Police officers carry a coffin in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
2 / 30
A rescue team member searches for victims at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A rescue team member searches for victims at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A rescue team member searches for victims at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 30
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (C) walks in the midst of debris along a street after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (C) walks in the midst of debris along a street after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (C) walks in the midst of debris along a street after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 30
Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 30
A wreckage of a car is seen amidst debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A wreckage of a car is seen amidst debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A wreckage of a car is seen amidst debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 30
Rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
7 / 30
A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
8 / 30
A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
9 / 30
Rescuers work in amidst debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Rescuers work in amidst debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Rescuers work in amidst debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
10 / 30
A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
11 / 30
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
12 / 30
Red Cross members, military and police officers work at a collapsed area after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Red Cross members, military and police officers work at a collapsed area after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Red Cross members, military and police officers work at a collapsed area after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
13 / 30
Damage is pictured after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Damage is pictured after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Damage is pictured after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
14 / 30
A police officer retrieves the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A police officer retrieves the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A police officer retrieves the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
15 / 30
Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
16 / 30
Firemen work after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Firemen work after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Firemen work after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
17 / 30
People look as a bulldozer removes the debris of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle

People look as a bulldozer removes the debris of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
People look as a bulldozer removes the debris of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle
Close
18 / 30
Police carry a body after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Police carry a body after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Police carry a body after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
19 / 30
Police officers uncover the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Police officers uncover the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Police officers uncover the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
20 / 30
People react after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

People react after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
People react after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
21 / 30
Police officers search through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Police officers search through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Police officers search through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
22 / 30
A fireman searches through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A fireman searches through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A fireman searches through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
23 / 30
A firefighter walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A firefighter walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A firefighter walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
24 / 30
Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
25 / 30
A collapsed control tower is seen a day after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A collapsed control tower is seen a day after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A collapsed control tower is seen a day after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
26 / 30
A view of the damage and debris on the streets after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

A view of the damage and debris on the streets after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A view of the damage and debris on the streets after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
27 / 30
Police officers retrieve the bodies of victims from debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Police officers retrieve the bodies of victims from debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Police officers retrieve the bodies of victims from debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
28 / 30
The debris of a collapsed house is cleared after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle

The debris of a collapsed house is cleared after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
The debris of a collapsed house is cleared after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle
Close
29 / 30
A collapsed bridge is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A collapsed bridge is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A collapsed bridge is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant...

Next Slideshows

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

The photography staff of Thomson Reuters has won a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for their coverage of the migrant crisis.

19 Apr 2016
Good Morning, Mosul

Good Morning, Mosul

The Iraqi army takes their fight against Islamic State to the airwaves, broadcasting into IS-held territory near Mosul.

19 Apr 2016
Bus blast in Jerusalem

Bus blast in Jerusalem

A bomb explodes on a bus in Jerusalem.

18 Apr 2016
Libya on the edge

Libya on the edge

The fragile state, with a new government in place, is vulnerable to attacks from Islamic State and rival fighting between armed factions.

18 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures