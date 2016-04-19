Earthquake in Ecuador
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers carry a coffin in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A rescue team member searches for victims at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (C) walks in the midst of debris along a street after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A wreckage of a car is seen amidst debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Rescuers work in amidst debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Red Cross members, military and police officers work at a collapsed area after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Damage is pictured after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A police officer retrieves the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Firemen work after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
People look as a bulldozer removes the debris of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle
Police carry a body after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Police officers uncover the body of a victim after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
People react after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Police officers search through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A fireman searches through debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A firefighter walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers clear debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A collapsed control tower is seen a day after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A view of the damage and debris on the streets after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Police officers retrieve the bodies of victims from debris after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, at Tarqui neighborhood in Manta. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
The debris of a collapsed house is cleared after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Lalo Calle
A collapsed bridge is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Guayaquil. REUTERS/Henry Romero
