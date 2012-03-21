Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2012 | 5:05pm GMT

Earthquake in Mexico

<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt </p>

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Close
1 / 20
<p>A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
2 / 20
<p>A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia </p>

A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Close
3 / 20
<p>Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
5 / 20
<p>Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias </p>

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Close
7 / 20
<p>Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
8 / 20
<p>Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
9 / 20
<p>Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
10 / 20
<p>Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo </p>

Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo

Close
11 / 20
<p>Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 20
<p>Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
14 / 20
<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television </p>

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television

Close
15 / 20
<p>Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia </p>

Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Close
16 / 20
<p>Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
17 / 20
<p>Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
18 / 20
<p>Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Gunman attacks Jewish school

Gunman attacks Jewish school

Next Slideshows

Gunman attacks Jewish school

Gunman attacks Jewish school

A gunman shoots dead three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in France.

21 Mar 2012
Death of a pope

Death of a pope

Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.

20 Mar 2012
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest volcano erupts.

20 Mar 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos