Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 2:15pm BST

Earthquake in the Philippines

<p>Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 14
<p>A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
2 / 14
<p>Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
3 / 14
<p>Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda</p>

Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

Close
4 / 14
<p>A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
5 / 14
<p>A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 14
<p>Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 14
<p>A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER</p>

A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER

Close
8 / 14
<p>Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 14
<p>Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 14
<p>Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 14
<p>A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 14
<p>Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 14
<p>Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The 2013 winners announced so far.

14 Oct 2013
Anti-migrant riots in Russia

Anti-migrant riots in Russia

Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalize shops and other sites known for employing migrant workers after the killing of a young ethnic Russian.

14 Oct 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

11 Oct 2013
Syria's chemical weapons

Syria's chemical weapons

The aftermath and investigation of the deadly sarin gas attack in Damascus.

11 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures