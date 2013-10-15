Earthquake in the Philippines
Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Firefighters stand near destroyed vehicles covered with rubble after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman carries her daughter outside a damaged house after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Church officials stand outside a damaged centuries old Basilica Minore of Sto Nino de Cebu church after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
Hospital patients are evacuated after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man pumps oxygen to his newly-born baby boy after hospital patients were evacuated from earthquake stricken Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A security guard walks past the bell tower church of historic Basilica Minore of Sto Nino that fell down after an earthquake hit Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents stand outside a damaged building after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER
A view of vehicles that were damaged by falling debris after an earthquake struck Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/STRINGER
Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescuers clear debris from buried vehicles after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue members recover the body of a vendor killed after an earthquake hit Pasil market in Cebu City, Central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Hospital patients rest after they were evacuated to a covered court after an earthquake struck Cebu city, in central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a building that collapsed during an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect a car after a concrete block fell on it during an earthquake in Cebu city, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors and shoppers run to safety after an earthquake hit Mandaue town in Cebu City, central Philippines October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Nobel Prize winners
The 2013 winners announced so far.
Anti-migrant riots in Russia
Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalize shops and other sites known for employing migrant workers after the killing of a young ethnic Russian.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Syria's chemical weapons
The aftermath and investigation of the deadly sarin gas attack in Damascus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.