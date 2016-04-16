Edition:
Earthquake rattles Japan

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A damaged building caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Minamiaso town, Japan
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

The site of a landslide caused by an earthquake is seen in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Police officers check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

A man is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from his collapsed home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Minamiaso town, Japan
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

Cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in a parking lot in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from a collapsed house in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A man walks near a damaged house and car caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Collapsed houses caused by an earthquake are seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Evacuees use newspapers to warm themselves at Prefectural University of Kumamoto after an earthquake in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Broken dishes are seen at a restaurant after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Damage to Kumamoto Castle caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Local residents wrap themselves in blankets as they sit on the road in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A man walks near a damaged road caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

An injured person is carried by rescuers near a damaged house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Firefighters walk among collapsed houses caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Kyushu Expressway, damaged by an earthquake is seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from a collapsed house in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

A woman reacts at a health and welfare center acting as an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
KUMAMOTO, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A damaged stone wall caused by an earthquake is seen at the Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
MASHIKI TOWN, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A local resident rests with a pet dog at an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

A collapsed house is seen after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Local residents wrap themselves in blankets as they sit on the road after they are evacuated from their home after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

A derailed Shinkansen bullet train caused by an earthquake is seen in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Local residents wrap themselves in blankets in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Local residents walk next to a collapsed wall after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A woman takes shelter after another earthquake hit the area at a hotel in Kumamoto. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Mashiki Town, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

Evacuees gather in front of the town office building after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
Kumamoto, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016

People wrapped in blankets sit on the road as they are evacuated from a hotel after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

