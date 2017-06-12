Edition:
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

