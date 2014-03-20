Easter egg fanatics
German pensioner Volker Kraft uses a step ladder as he decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. Each year since 1965, Volker and his wife Christa spend up to...more
German pensioner Volker Kraft uses a step ladder as he decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. Each year since 1965, Volker and his wife Christa spend up to two weeks decorating the tree with their collection of 10,000 colorful hand-painted Easter eggs in time for Easter celebrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Easter eggs adorn an apple tree in the garden of the summerhouse of German pensioners Christa and Volker Kraft, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Egg cartons for storing Easter eggs are stacked in a room of German pensioners Christa and Volker Kraft's summerhouse in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German pensioner Christa Kraft compiles Easter eggs before she decorates an apple tree with them, in the garden of her summerhouse in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Part of the collection of Easter eggs of German pensioners Christa and Volker Kraft are displayed before they decorate an apple tree with them at their summerhouse in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Easter eggs adorn an apple tree in the garden of the summerhouse of German pensioners Christa and Volker Kraft, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German pensioner Christa Kraft displays a selection of colorful hand-painted Easter eggs before decorating an apple tree with them, in the garden of her summerhouse in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Colorful hand-painted Easter eggs are displayed before German pensioners Christa and Volker Kraft decorate an apple tree with them in the garden of their summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
German pensioner Christa Kraft displays a colorful hand-painted Easter egg before she decorates an apple tree in the garden of her summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German pensioner Christa Kraft holds up an Easter egg plastered with shells before decorating an apple tree with them, in the garden of her summerhouse in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German pensioner Volker Kraft decorates an apple tree with Easter eggs in the garden of his summerhouse, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
